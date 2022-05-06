Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed on Panchami tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. This year Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Friday, May 6. Here's a collection of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti images, Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate this important festival. Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Puja Vidhi to History, Everything To Know About This Auspicious Day Dedicated to the Incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Adi Shankaracharya was a great Indian guru and philosopher. He along with Madhava and Ramanuja was instrumental in the revival of Hinduism. Shankaracharya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Adi Shankara. As you celebrate Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send as the wishes for the day to one and all with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Adi Shankara was born in 788 C.E. in Kalady, Kerala and disappeared in 320 C.E. when he was 32 years old. He along with Madhava and Ramanuja formed the doctrines that are followed by their respective sects today. All three have been the most important figures in the recent history of Hindi philosophy. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022 with WhatsApp greetings, HD photos, messages and wallpapers.

Shankaracharya Jayanti is a significant festival among the people of Sanatan Dharam. On this day, prayers and preaching of Shankaracharya are recited in various mathas (monasteries). The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in four monasteries namely Puri Govardhanmatha Pitham, Dvaraka Sarada Pritham, Badari Jyotirmath Peetham and Sringeri Sarada. Here are wishes and messages for the day that you can download and send to all your loved ones on Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022!

