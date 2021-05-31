Queen Ahilyabai Holkar was named among the best warrior queens in Indian history. During her reign, the Maratha Malwa Empire touched new heights of success. She built many Hindu temples and Dharamshalas across the country. Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar was born on May 31, 1725, in the village of Chondi in Jamkhed (present-day Ahmednagar) Maharashtra. Ahilyabai Holkar was a well-educated woman. When she was a child, she got married to Khanderao Holkar, Malhar Rao Holkar’s son. Malhar Rao Holkar was the army chief of Maratha Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao.

In 1745, Ahilyabai gave birth to a son, named Purush Rao but he died at the age of 19. In 1748, Ahilyabai Holkar got her daughter married to Yashwant Rao, a brave boy from a poor family. Ahilyabai Holkar decided to commit Sati after her husband's death in 1754, but her father-in-law stopped the queen from doing so. After the death of Malhar Holkar, his son Nar Rao became king and after his death, Ahilyabai took over in 1767.

Every year, people celebrate the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar on May 31. This year May 31 will mark Ahilyabai Holkar’s 296th birthday. To celebrate Ahilyabair Holkar Jayanti on May 31, people share inspirational wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and HD images. Let’s check out some Ahilyabai Holkar Jawaynti 2021 best wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and HD images here:

Ahilyabai was a very good administrator and the city of Indore became a witness during her reign. She built basic facilities like water tanks, roads, ghats, dharamshalas, etc. not only in her state but all over India.

She was also given the title of 'The Philosopher Queen'. The Queen of Malwa, Ahilyabai Holkar, was also a philosopher and a skilled politician. She constantly kept a close watch on the political scenario. Ahilyabai Holkar died on August 13, 1795, at the age of 70.

