Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary HD Images and Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share in Remembrance of This Brave Queen of Indore

When you look at the history of India, there are a few women who stand out for contributions to the country, their leadership skills and their holistic view of society as a whole. And on the top of this list has to be the name of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar. If you have not come across the title of this Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom, it may not be a surprise, but what she has accomplished in her reign is etched in the history of Indore. This is the reason that Ahilyabai Holkar’s Birth Anniversary on May 31 is celebrated widely across the city, and across the country as well. People enjoy sending Images and Wallpapers of Ahilyabai Holkar and remember the brave queen on her Birth Anniversary. Sending Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are also customary.

Born on May 31, 1725, Ahilyabai was encouraged to study by her father, who was the Patil of the village of Chaundi, a part of the present-day Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. Ahilyabai Holkar was known to be one of the most influential and hard-working leaders of Indore and was a key contributor to its development. She also played a crucial role in the construction of various temples across the country and of course the ghats, wells, tanks and other essential installations she supported all across.

Ahilyabai was married to Khanderao Holkar at a very young age and gave birth to a son (Malerao) and a daughter, Muktabai. Ahilyabai was pushed to take the throne in her kingdom after a series of tragedies. Losing her husband in 1954, she was stopped from performing sati by her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar. However, she did not take the throne until the death of her son, Malerao, in 1967. She was trained to be a leader, with the teachings of her father as well as her father-in-law. She took the kingdom to great new heights. As we celebrate the achievements and contributions of this notable leader, here are some of the most brilliant pictures and portraits of Ailyabai Holkar.

Ahilyabai Holkar’s reign in Malwa, though objected by a few, was taken forward with the support of the Army of Holkar. And some of the notable contributions made by this queen include Kashi, Gaya, Somnath, Ayodhya, Mathura, Hardwar, Kanchi, Avanti, Dwarka, Badrinarayan, Rameshwar and Jaganathpuri. Ahilyabai supported the rise of merchants, farmers and cultivators to levels of affluence, and did not consider that she had any legitimate claim to their wealth, be it through taxes or feudal right. She was known to rule Malwa most reasonably, by being open to criticism, making unconventional and bold choices and most of all, focusing on ensuring that her kingdom was well cared for. Here’s remembering the great Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary.