All Souls' Day is celebrated today on November 2. The observance is also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed and the Day of the Dead. On this day people dedicated their time in the day for prayers and remembrance for the souls of those who have departed. The day is mainly observed by Catholics and other Christian denominations annually on November 2 and it is observed in grief for the souls who have left us.

As per the Roman Catholic doctrine, it is imparted that the "prayers of the faithful on earth will help cleanse these souls in order to fit them for the vision of God in heaven" therefore the day is spent in thoughts for the dead and prayers and remembrance for the ones who have left us. All Souls' Day sees Requiem masses being held that is attended by many people and sometimes they even decorate the graves of loved ones. Today, we bring to you some of heart-touching quotes and sayings that you can share with your loved ones while you remember the departed souls.

Many people don't understand the difference between All Saints' Day and All Souls Day. You might want to know the significance, history and traditions of the observances. While All Saints is a celebration of the communion of saints, those people we believe are in heaven, through good works and God's grace, All Souls' Day is a day to pray for all souls.

Message Reads: The Day Which We Fear as Our Last Is but the Birthday of Eternity. -Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Message Reads: Death Is a Commingling of Eternity with Time; In the Death of a Good Man, Eternity Is Seen Looking Through Time. -Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Message Reads: The World's an Inn, and Death the Journey's End. -John Dryden

Message Reads: Death Is the Supreme Festival on the Road to Freedom. - Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Message Reads: For in That Sleep of Death, What Dreams May Come! -William Shakespeare

All Souls' Day in Mexico is a national holiday called Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Many people believe that the spirits of the dead return on this day.

