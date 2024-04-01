April Fools' Day is the annual commemoration focused on bringing out the goofy and fun side in all of us. An exciting opportunity for pranksters across the world, April Fools' Day or All Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1 and is marked by fun, practical jokes and grand pranks that people play on one another. From friends and family to organisations and your favourite brands, everyone is on this challenge to find ways to fool one another in a harmless manner and spread some joy. As we prepare to celebrate April Fools' Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, where the celebration of All Fools Day began, and how to commemorate this fun observance. April Fool’s Day: Why the Press Is Dialling Down April Fool’s Day Pranks, a Look at Changing Trends.

When is April Fools' Day 2024?

April Fools' Day 2024 will be celebrated on April 1. This annual observance has been one of the few days that the world collectively decides to allow its fun and goofy side to take the reigns. There are various customs and traditions that are followed on this day, even by pranksters who are keen on playing their tricks and sharing some laughs.

Significance of All Fools’ Day

The celebration of April Fools’ Day or All Fools’ Day has an interesting origin. While there are various different stories on where the commemoration begins, one intriguing idea is that in the Middle Ages, New Year's Day was celebrated on 25 March in most European towns, with a holiday that, in some areas of France, specifically, ended on 1 April. People, therefore, continued their New Year celebrations on April 1. However, when the New Year commemoration, according to the Gregorian calendar, was moved to January 1, the uninformed who continued to celebrate New Year on April 1 began to be trolled, giving way to the celebration of April Fools’ Day. 'April Fool Banaya' Song With Full Lyrics: This Evergreen Mohammed Rafi Song From Movie April Fool Will Make the 1st of April More Fun With Your Friends.

April Fools' Day 2024: Know Origin, History And Why It Is Celebrated On April 1 Every Year

We hope that April Fools’ Day 2024 brings with it all the happiness and laughter you deserve. It is important to note that while we may be in a jolly and fun mood, it is important to know where the lines of pranks and jokes stand to ensure people do not feel scammed or threatened. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy April Fools’ Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).