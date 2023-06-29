Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 will be marked on June 29. Also known as Shayani Ekadashi, this marks the Ekadashi that falls in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Celebrated on the eleventh lunar day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha, it is one of the most important Ekadashi observances where people observe the stringent Shayani Ekadashi Vrat. To celebrate this day, people also share Happy Ashadi Ekadashi Vrat 2023 wishes and messages, Shayani Ekadashi 2023 greetings, Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 images and wallpapers, Happy Shayani Ekadashi WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Maharashtra Govt Announces Insurance Cover for Warkaris During Pandharpur Procession.

Ekadashi Vrat is observed by followers of Lord Vishnu in an attempt to attain Moksha in their afterlife. The occasion of Shayani Ekadashi is believed to be extra special as it is regarded to be the day the Lord Vishnu’s sleep commences. It is believed that Vishnu falls asleep in Ksheera Sagara - the cosmic ocean of milk - on Shesha, the cosmic serpent. This period is also known as Chaturmasya. On the occasion of Shayani Ekadashi, devotees offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and also spend the night singing prayers. Devotees also observe the Ekadashi fast and take vows on this day, to be observed during the entire Chaturmasya, the holy four-month period of the rainy season. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

As we prepare to celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi 2023, here are some Happy Ashadi Ekadashi Vrat 2023 wishes and messages, Shayani Ekadashi 2023 greetings, Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 images and wallpapers, Happy Shayani Ekadashi WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Wishes and Greetings for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi Vittala Vittala Vittala, Hari Om Vittala

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vithala Bless You and Your Household on the Auspicious Event of Ashadhi Ekadashi and at All Times. Blissful Ashadhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Celebrating the Glory of Lord Vishnu and the Triumph of Good Over Evil Every Time He Took an Avatar to Save Humanity and Our Planet, Earth. Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vithala Bless You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and Always Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Wishes, Messages and Images To Share and Celebrate the Auspicious Day

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashadi Ekadashi Fast will be observed on June 29 with Parana Time for breaking the fast occurring from 08:20 am to 08:40 am on June 30. Here’s hoping Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 brings all the love, light and happiness to you and your family.

