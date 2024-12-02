Asom Divas, or Assam Day, is celebrated annually on December 2 to honour Swargadeo Sukaphaa, also known as Siu-Ka-Pha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty and a symbol of unity and integration. This day pays tribute to Sukaphaa’s legacy, who arrived in Assam in 1228 and laid the foundation of one of the most significant empires in Indian history. Known as the architect of “Bor Asom,” or Greater Assam, Sukaphaa’s leadership fostered harmony among diverse communities and shaped the cultural fabric of the state. To mark Asom Divas 2024, we bring you Asom Divas 2024 wishes, HD images, Assam Day messages, greetings, wallpapers and quotes to honour Swargadeo Sukaphaa. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The celebrations typically include cultural programs, historical discussions, and public gatherings to commemorate Sukaphaa’s achievements. Educational institutions and organisations host events highlighting the values of peace, inclusivity, and development promoted by the Ahom dynasty. Folk music, traditional dances, and exhibitions of artifacts from the Ahom era are common features of the day. As you celebrate Asom Diwas 2024, share these Asom Divas 2024 wishes, HD images, Assam Day messages, greetings, wallpapers and quotes and honour the legacy of Sukaphaa. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Asom Divas is a reminder of Assam’s rich heritage and the importance of unity in diversity. Sukaphaa’s approach to governance, which emphasised mutual respect and cultural integration, remains relevant in today’s socio-political landscape. The day inspires the younger generation to take pride in their history and work towards preserving the state’s unique traditions. By celebrating Asom Divas, Assam reaffirms its cultural identity and honours a leader whose vision continues to guide its values. It is a day of reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to the ideals of harmony and progress, making it a cornerstone of the state’s cultural calendar.

