Bol Choth falls one day before Nag Panchami and is celebrated mainly in Gujarat. This year Bol Choth will be observed on 25 August, Wednesday. This day emphasises the welfare of cows and calves and is celebrated on Krishna Chaturthi during Shravan month.

During the day people observe a day-long fast and at night the cows and calves are worshipped. Devotees believe that only the calves have the right to drink cow's milk and hence they refrain from drinking milk and consuming milk products on this day.

On this day, people wake up early and bathe the cattle and wash the cowshed. Tasty food items are prepared from rice and offered to cattle. People cook food items generally with millets and eat them out under the open sky. People come together to celebrate Bol Choth and visit Vishnu/Krishna temples to offer prayer.

Bol Choth Vrat katha describes how a lion spared a cow and worshipped it for its divine qualities. It is observed to create awareness about the protection of animals that suffer during the rains and floods. Our team has got you the best collection of wishes and greetings to share through WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS.

