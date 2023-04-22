Basweshwar Jayanti or Basava Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a 12th-century poet-philosopher and the founding saint of the Lingayat tradition. The Lingayats traditionally observe the day in the southern state of Karnataka with great fanfare and enthusiasm. According to the Hindu calendar, Basava Jayanthi falls on the 3rd day of Vaisakha month, corresponding to the month of April or May in the Gregorian calendar. Basweshwar Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 23. As we celebrate Basava Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Basava Jayanti 2023 wishes, Basavanna images, Basava Jayanti wallpapers, Basava Jayanti 2023 wishes, Basava Jayanthi greetings, Basava Jayanti wishes and Basweshwar Jayanti messages which you can download and share with your family, friends, and relatives.

Lord Basavanna, the Hindu Kannada poet, was the founder of the Lingayat faith. He was a follower of Lord Shiva. A new era began after the birth of Basavanna, and it is popularly known as the ‘Basava Era.’ He believed in a society free of the caste system, with equal opportunity for all. He founded the Anubhava Mantapa, an academy of the Lingayat mystics and philosophers. Basava Jayanti is celebrated throughout South India, primarily in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It is an important day for Basavanna's followers in Karnataka. The Lingayat committees organize various events on Basava Jayanti and remember his teachings on this day. Happy Basava Jayanthi 2023 to all!

