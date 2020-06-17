Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Best Offbeat Gift Ideas For Father's Day 2020: From Hobby Classes To Reminding Him Of His Achievements In a Cool Way; Things To Do For The Father Who Always Puts You Before Himself

Festivals & Events Shaloo Tiwari| Jun 17, 2020 09:24 AM IST
A+
A-
Best Offbeat Gift Ideas For Father's Day 2020: From Hobby Classes To Reminding Him Of His Achievements In a Cool Way; Things To Do For The Father Who Always Puts You Before Himself
Happy Father's Day 2020 Offbeat Gifts (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Father's day will be celebrated on June 21. The day is dedicated to celebrating dads around the world and expressing gratitude for every bit they have done for us. You know that right from helping you walk your first step to working with you on taxes, your father has always been there, so why not gift him something that will say 'thank you' in the best way. You could always gift him a card or a gadget but why not think a little harder and gift him something he really needs? Here is a list of offbeat gifts that will mean way more than cake or flowers:

Health Insurance

Throughout his life, you know that he has done so much for you and always let his health take a backseat. If you can buy him health insurance or if he already has one pay off some of its instalments. Even if it is not health insurance, maybe a specialised complete health checkup for him or you can choose from this list of gift ideas for fitness freak dads, from yoga mat to activity tracker, presents for your health-conscious father.

Hobby Classes

Remind him of his hobbies if he has forgotten them! Make him get back to his guitar or cooking. It will really make him happy and give him some quality time with what he loves.

Remind him of His Achievements

With the help of some creativity, you can find cool ways to remind him of his own achievements that he has forgotten to cherish, throughout his life. You can make a video or a photo frame or even a compilation of what his colleagues and friends have to say about him! It will make him happy to know how proud you are of him!

Mental Health Retreat

Stress has become a part and parcel of our lives. Your dad stresses out too no matter how hard he tries to hide but this fathers day you can buy him a day or a weekend at a mental health retreat where he can relax and rejuvenate.

Yoga Classes

Yoga has so many physical and psychological health benefits. Register him for a yoga class where he can be himself for at least a couple of hours in the day.

The point we want to make here is to gift him something that's really important. In the 40s or 50s father's tend to forget themselves completely and get devoted in your life and now that you're grown, it is important that you remind him of everything that he has missed out in the most special way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
dad father Father's Day Father's Day 2020 Father's Day 2020 Date Father's Day 2020 DIY Gift Ideas Father's Day 2020 Gifts Father's Day Cards Father's Day DIY Gift Ideas Father's Day DIY Gifts father's day gift Father's Day gift ideas Father's Day gifts Festivals And Events gifts Gifts For Dad Greeting Card Happy Father's Day Photo Frame
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low' 
Rajmata Jijabai Death Anniversary: Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mother Who Played a Pivotal Role in Swaraj Movement
Festivals & Events

Rajmata Jijabai Death Anniversary: Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mother Who Played a Pivotal Role in Swaraj Movement
Father's Day 2020: From Bone Density Test to Stress Test, Safeguard Your Dad's Health by Getting Him These Essential Health Checkups Done!
Health & Wellness

Father's Day 2020: From Bone Density Test to Stress Test, Safeguard Your Dad's Health by Getting Him These Essential Health Checkups Done!
Fathers Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes Describing Desi Indian Dads That Will Make You Go 'Sameee'!
Viral

Fathers Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes Describing Desi Indian Dads That Will Make You Go 'Sameee'!
Bloomsday 2020 Facts: 10 Interesting Things About James Joyce and Ulysses You Should Know to Celebrate This Day
Festivals & Events

Bloomsday 2020 Facts: 10 Interesting Things About James Joyce and Ulysses You Should Know to Celebrate This Day
Wish Happy Father’s Day 2020 With These Gifts: 6 Super Cool Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads That Will Instantly Bring a Big Smile on Their Face!
Technology

Wish Happy Father’s Day 2020 With These Gifts: 6 Super Cool Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads That Will Instantly Bring a Big Smile on Their Face!
Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)
Health & Wellness

Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)
Global Wind Day 2020 Quotes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings to Share on the Day Celebrating the Power of Wind Energy
Festivals & Events

Global Wind Day 2020 Quotes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings to Share on the Day Celebrating the Power of Wind Energy
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement