Birsa Munda Jayanti is the annual celebration marked on November 15 - the birth anniversary of the prominent Indian tribal activist - Birsa Munda. This celebration is also known as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Every year, the celebration of Birsa Munda Jayanti is focused on sharing the life, works and beliefs of the activist that helps people to know more about the tribal community in India. On the occasion of Birsa Munda Jayanti 2024, people often share Happy Birsa Munda Jayanti 2024 wishes and messages, Birsa Munda quotes and sayings, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024 greetings, Happy Birsa Munda Jayanti images and wallpapers, Birsa Munda Jayanti Facebook status pictures and Happy Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024 WhatsApp stickers with family and friends alike.

The observance of Birsa Munda Jayanti was first initiated by the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, back in 2021. The Union Cabinet made this decision on November 10, 2021, and November 15 has been marked as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas since then. The main focus of this observance is to raise awareness about the tribal communities across the country and their journey of fighting for their rights.

During the first Birsa Munda Jayanti celebration, PM Modi said that Birsa Munda deserves to be remembered and cherished just as much as our more prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. The commemoration of Birsa Munda Jayanti was supposed to help that. As we prepare to celebrate Birsa Munda Jayanti 2024, here are some Happy Birsa Munda Jayanti 2024 wishes and messages, Birsa Munda quotes, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024 greetings, Happy Birsa Munda Jayanti images and wallpapers, Birsa Munda Jayanti Facebook status pictures and Happy Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024 WhatsApp stickers you can share online.

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Birsa Munda Jayanti Images and Wallpapers in Hindi

Birsa Munda Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Birsa Munda Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Birsa Munda Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Birsa Munda Jayanti Images and Wallpapers

Birsa Munda Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Birsa Munda is known as a tribal leader who fought against British rule and played a key role in India’s independence journey. He is revered as a symbol of resistance across Jharkhand - where he hails from. Birsa Munda was one of the few freedom fighters who laid their life at a very young age in their battle against the British Raj. He passed away on June 9, 1900, when he was just 25 years old. However, in his short life, he managed to create big impacts and impressions that still help us look up to this hero. We hope that this Birsa Munda Jayanti, you do your bit to learn about this touted leader and share this knowledge forward. Happy Birsa Munda Jayanti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 06:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).