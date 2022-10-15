Boss’s Day is celebrated in the United States for employees to thank their bosses for being kind and fair throughout the year. It is observed every year on October 16th. National Boss Day was registered by Patricia Bays Haroski with the US Chamber of commerce in 1958. She was working as the secretary for State Farm Insurance Company in Deerfield, Illinois for her father. She chose October 16 as the day to celebrate National Boss day as it was her father’s birth date. As you celebrate the day to thank and appreciate you boss, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of items that you can gift to your boss on Boss’s Day 2022. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, Quotes, SMS, Messages and HD Images To Wish Your Boss

1. Portable Charger

For a boss who loves watching back-to-back movies on his flight, a portable charger works as a perfect companion during trips. Make his trips comfortable and pleasant by making sure he never gets out of battery while watching his favourite movies.

2. Table Lamp

For a boss who has a windowless office and is dedicated towards his work, the table lamp is surely a necessity.

3. Cordless Neck Back Massager With Heat

For a boss who has recently come back from parental leave, a neck-back massager will help him stay at ease. He will be able to concentrate more and stay focused if he is relaxed. Therefore, gift him this massager that will keep him comfortable at the office.

4. Portable Blender

For a boss who loves to drink freshly made smoothies, a portable Blender will be a great gift. He would surely love to have such a gift where he can make his own smoothies sitting in his office cabin.

5. Instant Ginger Honey Crystals Or Candies

For a boss who is a public speaker, instant ginger crystal candies are a must. He needs to make sure that he has that authoritative voice so that he can never back out from his speeches.

Every boss has different likes and dislikes. You must know your boss well to make sure you give him the right gift this Boss’s Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Boss’s Day 2022!

