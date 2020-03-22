Chaitra Navratri 2020: Durga Bhajan, Shri Durga Stuti Paath, Durga Chalisa and Other Devotional Songs to Worship Navadurga (Watch Videos)

Chaitra Navratri 2020 (Photo Credits: )

Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navaratri falls between March and April every year. This year the Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated for nine nights from March 24 to April 3. Also known as Vasant Navratri, the last day of the festival is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Rama. The Chaitra Navratri is of great significance and religious importance to devotees. People worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and pray for wealth and success. As the Chaitra Navratri 2020 approaches, we bring to you Durga Bhajan, Shri Durga Stuti Paath, Durga Chalisa and Stuti to share with those celebrating the observances. These Hindu worship songs praise Maa Durga, her nine forms and their power. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine Day Navaratri Festival.

Chaitra Navratri also marks the start of the Hindu New Year. According to Hindu mythology, it is the day that the world came into existence. On the last day of Chaitra Navratri, Navami is believed to the day Lord Shri Ram was born. The nine days of the festival is worshipped Shailputri Puja, Brahmacharini Puja, Chandraghanta Puja, Kushmanda Puja, Skandamata Puja, Katyayani Puja, Kalaratri Puja, Mahagauri Puja, Rama Navami and Navratri Parana. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

The customs and rituals observed during Chaitra Navratri are similar to the ones observed during the Shardiya Navratri in the month of September or October. Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri have the same Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi. In Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Gudi Padwa and as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh. In northern India, the day is celebrated with grand celebrations.