Ghatasthapana, the ritualistic invocation of Goddess Durga, marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. This auspicious ritual is performed on the first day of Navratri, symbolising the establishment of divine energy in the home. Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 is on Sunday, March 30. The beginning of any Navratri, Chaitra, or Sharad comes with the ritualistic Ghatasthapana, or the Kalash Sthapana, where a coconut and mango leaves are kept over a pot. The Kalash is usually an earthen pot of copper filled with water. To mark the auspicious ocassion, devotees also share Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana wishes to send warm festive greetings. Hence, we bring you Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD wallpapers, quotes and images to mark the ritualistic invocation of Goddess Durga.

The process of Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana begins with preparing a sacred space, where a clay pot (kalash) filled with water is placed, symbolising prosperity and fertility. The kalash is decorated with mango leaves, a coconut, and vermilion, and placed on a bed of barley seeds. Devotees light an eternal lamp (*Akhand Jyoti*) near the kalash, signifying divine presence throughout the nine days.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chaitra Navratri to You and Your Family. May Maa Durga Bless You With Prosperity and Abundant Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nine Forms of Goddess Durga Bring Nine Different Strengths to the World. May You Be Blessed With All. Happy Chaitra Navratri to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Goddess Durga To Grant You the Strength To Combat Evil and Bring Success Into Your Life. Cheers to Chaitra Navratri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga Brings Along With Her Unparalleled Energy, Happiness and Joy. A Happy Navratri to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chaitra Navratri to You. I Wish You and Your Family the Blessings of Goddess Durga.

Ghatasthapana is a time of spiritual awakening and devotion. Families observe fasting, chant mantras, and perform daily rituals to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The ritual is believed to invite blessings of health, wealth, and protection. This practice fosters discipline and devotion while connecting individuals to their spiritual roots. Ghatasthapana is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of feminine divinity, encouraging devotees to draw strength and inspiration from the goddess.

