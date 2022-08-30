Chaurchan Puja or Chauthchandra or Chauth Chandra is celebrated on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mithila, which is in Bihar. Mithila has a nature worshipper culture and through the worship of the sun during Chhath or the moon in Chaurchan, their practice of respecting and protecting nature is promoted. The moon is worshipped on this day and the Ganesh celebration begins with the Chaurchan festival and ends with the Anant Chaturdashi fast in Mithila. This festival is a grand and joyful affair where food is distributed and the house is beautifully decorated. It is also believed in this culture that the moon should not be viewed empty-handed and by holding fruits or sweets in their hands while observing the moon, a person’s life becomes stigma-free. On this auspicious occasion of Chaurchan on Ganesh Chaturthi, share these Chaurchan 2022 wishes and greetings with all your loved ones as Chaurchan Puja WhatsApp messages, HD Images, wallpapers and SMS. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings in Marathi: Ganpati Bappa Morya Status, Images, HD Wallpapers, Messages, SMS, Quotes and Wishes To Share During Ganeshotsav.

For Chaurchan Puja, it is almost compulsory for everyone to enjoy elaborate meals on this day. People send food to people of different castes and beliefs, which include kheer, puri, and Khaja-Laddus. Bananas, oranges and Sharifa are considered some of the fruits auspicious to send out on this occasion. To spread the love with one and all, share these Chaurchan 2022 wishes and greetings as Chaurchan Puja WhatsApp messages, HD Images, wallpapers and SMS. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes & Ganpati DP Images: Download Profile Pictures and Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers To Update on Social Media This Ganeshotsav.

According to the myth, this traditional festival is being celebrated since the 16th Century, when King Hemangad Thakur of Mithila was arrested by Emperor Akbar but later released from prison after he correctly predicted a lunar eclipse. Queen Hemlata established this annual ritual of worshipping the “tarnished moon” to purify it since the king had been imprisoned. Wishing everyone a very Happy Chaurchan 2022!

