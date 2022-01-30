Happy Chinese New Year 2022! Chinese New Year is known as the Spring Festival and as the name suggests celebrate the beginning of a new year . Chinese New Year is celebrated annually from January to March. Chinese New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 15. It is celebrated in a very grand way in China. For this day people do a lot of preparations and also celebrate the happiness with their loved ones. Some people start preparing for the New Year in advance. To send your loved ones wishes on this special day you can share Chinese Lunar Calendar Greetings, Chinese Lunar New Year Greetings, Chinese Lunar New Year Messages, Chinese Lunar New Year Wishes, Chinese New Year Quotes, Chinese New Year 2022 HD Photos, and Chinese New Year 2022 Animal Tiger HD images. When Is Chinese New Year 2022? Know Date, Animal Zodiac Sign, History and Significance of Chinese Lunar New Year.

The colour red has a special significance in the celebration of the new year. Children wear new clothes of this color and big balloons and lamps of red color are also installed outside the houses. The reason for this is that there is a belief in China that red is the color of energy, control and it wards off evil forces. After January, people start cleaning their houses and remove the useless things from their homes and get ready for a fresh start. On Chinese New Year, people leave no stone unturned to decorate their homes. Some people decorate it a day or two before, but most people decorate their homes at the time of New Year's Eve. We have some of the best Chinese Lunar Calendar Greetings, Chinese Lunar New Year Greetings, Chinese Lunar New Year Messages, and Chinese Lunar New Year Wishes to spread positivity:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year. Wish You Good Health and Much Success in 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Good Luck and Success Always Follow You Wherever You Go. Wishing You in the Year of Tiger!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Be Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Many Precious Moments With Your Loved Ones. Happy Chinese New Year 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Abundant Luck, Wealth, and Opportunities in the Coming Year! Happy Chinese New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! May Good Fortune Never Leave Your Doorstep and Keep Blessing You!

Red lanterns, red written couplets and beautiful pictures of New Year are used to decorate the homes. Along with this, people also put pictures of God in the doors of their homes. They believe that doing so brings blessings, longevity, health, and peace.

