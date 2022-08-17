Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam Calendar. The beginning of Chingam or the first day of Chingam month is celebrated as the Malayalam New Year by many Malayalis across the world. Malayalam New Year 2022 or Chingam 1 2022 will be marked on August 17. It is important to note that while many different communities have different dates for Malayalam New Year, Chingam 1 date continues to be constant. As we prepare to celebrate this important day, here is everything you need to know about Chingam month, the Malayalam New Year 2022 date, the significance of Malayalam New Year and more. Malayalam New Year Images and Chingam 1 2022 Greetings: Send WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS and Wallpapers to Friends and Family.

When Is Malayalam New Year 2022?

Malayalam New Year marks the beginning of a new year according to Kolla Varsham — the Malayalam Calendar for most Malayalis. Malayalam New Year 2022 will be celebrated on August 17. This is the first day in the month of Chingam. The Malayalam New Year 2022 date is determined arithmetically. According to various sites, the current year 2022 is Kolla Varsham 1197-1198 and a quick reverse calculation will place the origin of the Kolla Varsham era to 824 AD (~August 15, 824 AD).

Who Celebrates Chingam 1 As Malayalam New Year?

Chingam 1 is considered to be the beginning of a New Year for those Malayalis who follow the Kolla Varsham Calendar. However, many people don’t often consider Vishu to be their New Year. However, it is important to note that Vishu is celebrated on the first day of Medam month — the night month in the Malayalam Calendar.

Happy Malayalam New Year 2022 Greetings, Wishes and Messages For Chingam 1 Celebrations

Significance of Chingam 1

For those who celebrate Malayalam New Year on Chingam 1, this day is often filled with various fun social events. From preparing delicious delicacies to indulge in, to coming together as a community to celebrate the beginning of a New Year, various efforts are taken. Many people also make it a point to dress up in festive clothing and visit temples.

We hope that Malayalam New Year 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. Happy Malayalam New Year 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).