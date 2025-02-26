Darsha Amavasya, also known as Phalguna Amavasya, is an important Hindu observance that falls on the no-moon day i.e. Amavasya in the month of Phalgun. This day holds great spiritual importance, particularly for performing rituals and offerings to ancestors. Many devotees observe fasts, perform tarpan i.e. offering water and prayers, and engage in meditation to seek blessings from their ancestors. This year, Darsha Amavasya 2025 or Phalguna Amavasya falls on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

The Amavasya tithi will begin at 11:24 am on February 27 and end at 08:44 am on February 28, 2025. This day is also considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, as the absence of the moon symbolises renewal and introspection. In this article, let’s know more about the Darsha Amavasya 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual Hindu event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Darsha Amavasya 2025 Date

Darsha Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27.

Darsha Amavasya 2025 Timings

The Amavasya tithi will begin at 11:24 am on February 27 and end at 08:44 am on February 28, 2025.

Darsha Amavasya Significance

Darsha Amavasya is an occasion that holds great importance in Hinduism. This day is especially known for its association with Pitru Tarpan, a ritual dedicated to honouring deceased ancestors. According to Hindu scriptures, offering prayers and food on Darsha Amavasya brings peace to departed souls and earns their blessings. Apart from ancestral worship, Darsha Amavasya is also a time for spiritual purification. Many people visit sacred rivers for holy dips, perform charity, and engage in chanting mantras.

