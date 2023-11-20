Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat, is an auspicious day marked by Hindus, especially in the southern state of Kerala. The Vrishchikam Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Guruvayur Ekadasi. This Ekadasi is observed at the famous Shri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Kerala. Guruvayur Ekadasi is celebrated according to the Solar Calendar. Hence, it falls either in Kartik or Margashirsha month in the Hindu Lunar calendar, corresponding to November or December in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 23. Ekadashi holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus and is observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi fast is considered the greatest among other fasts. Scroll down to learn more about the Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat 2023 date, Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat timings, puja vidhi and the day's significance. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date and Timings

Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat 2023 will be observed on Thursday, November 23.

On November 24, the Parana Time will be from 06:01 AM to 08:11 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment will be at 07:06 PM.

Prabodhini Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:03 PM on November 22 and end at 09:01 PM on November 23, 2023.

Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes. One of the most important rituals associated with Guruvayur Ekadashi is the lighting of Ekadasi Vilakku (lamps). The ritual starts a month before the actual Ekadasi day - two Ekadashis before the actual Guruvayur Ekadasi. On this day, devotees offer banana or white colour food to Krishna, such as pal payasam. It is said that devotees should chant ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ 108 times. People offer food to cows on this day and plant Tulsi. Devotees should completely avoid consuming rice, salt and grains on the day.

Prabodhini Ekadashi Significance

Guruvayur Ekadashi holds special significance for the devotees of Lord Krishna. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that observing this Ekadashi with devotion helps devotees attain spiritual merit and blessings from Shri Krishna. On the day of Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat, devotees express their love and devotion to Lord Krishna through various religious practices.

