Dhanteras falls on the first day of the celebrations of the Diwali festival. It is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Dhanteras 2022 is being observed on October 22 and 23. It starts at 6:02 pm on Saturday, October 22 and will end at 6:03 pm on Sunday, October 23. It is a very auspicious day for new beginnings. People clean and decorate their houses with different Rangoli designs in lieu of the festival. As you celebrate Dhanteras 2022, we at LatestLY have brought to you a few different Rangoli designs that you can try out for decorating your house. Simple and Creative Dhantrayodashi Puja Rangoli Patterns Handpicked For a Stunning Home Decor This Diwali (Watch Videos)

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi and the God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantri, is worshipped on this day. He imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and to help get rid of the suffering of disease. As decided by the Ministry of Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and homoeopathy, Dhanteras is also observed as National Ayurveda since 2016. Here is a collection of Rangoli designs that you can try out on this day. Draw Simple yet Unique Dhantrayodashi Rangoli Patterns To Start Out on Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2022 Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Dhanteras Patterns

Creative Dhanteras Rangoli

Simple Rangoli for Dhanteras

Beautiful Dhanteras Rangoli

On Dhanteras, people make new purchases of gold, silver and new utensils. The entrance of the house is decorated with lanterns and Diyas and a beautiful Rangoli is drawn to enhance the entrance. It is made with the use of flowers and rangoli colours. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dhanteras 2022!

