Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with grand festivities every year. Various rituals, traditions and customs are followed to celebrate the occasion in different parts of the country. People light lamps in the evening and keep it on their window sills and doorstep as an auspicious sign. At night, everyone comes together to light firecrackers. During this time it is important to follow safety precautions. And in case of a fire accident, one should try and bring in experts to handle to situation. As we celebrate Diwali 2020, we bring to you helpline and emergency numbers in case of fire in your area. As a responsible citizen, do your best to keep yourselves safe during the festivities, however during an unfortunate situation, a quick response must be taken. We bring to you emergency numbers for the fire brigade and ambulance in case of fire accidents. What Are Green Crackers for Diwali 2020? Know Everything About Eco-Friendly Firecrackers That Will be Allowed to Burst During Deepavali.

National Emergency Number is 112. In case of fire dial 101, 100 for Police and 102 for Ambulance. Ensure you get the right help and do not try to fix things related to fire. Unless it is a small fire where you can douse it yourself, ensure you get expert help. Pet-Friendly Diwali 2020 Tips: Know How to Take Care of Pet Animals and Strays During This Festive Celebrations.

The number 112 is not limited to specific regions and can be accessed across India. The number has been launched under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). Women who need any help can dial 1090. For emergency response, one can dial 112 or press the power button three times in succession or long-press number ‘5’ or ‘9’. The calls will be attended by call centre people speaking in regional languages to help those in distress. We wish you a Happy and safe Diwali!

