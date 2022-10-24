Diwali, the festival celebrated for five days in India, illuminates the country with gleaming lights, sounds of firecrackers and the enthralling aroma of incense sticks and delicious delicacies. The observance brings everybody joy and bliss, irrespective of where each of us stands. The festival is usually celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, which falls between mid-October and mid-November in the Gregorian Calendar. Diwali 2022 will be commemorated with fanfare and alacrity on Monday, 24 October. So, have you started prepping for the festivities? Wait! Are you doing it the correct way? And have you been told about the crucial Diwali 2022 Dos and Don'ts while performing the Lakshmi Puja? If not, we bring a list of all the essential practices everybody must know before commemorating the pious Festival of Lights. Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Flowers: Beautiful Deepavali Rangoli Patterns With Marigold Flowers To Decorate Your Home This Festive Season Tastefully (Watch Videos).

Important Dos For Diwali Puja 2022

1. While placing the idols of Gods during the Deepavali pooja, place the deities in order from left to right. First comes Lord Ganesha, followed by Devi Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Saraswati, Maa Kali, Lakshman Ji, Shree Ram and Maa Sita.

2. Diwali Puja area should be set in the northeast direction, and family members should sit facing the north while performing the rituals.

3. According to the Hindu faith, a total of 13 diyas are to be lit at different places during Diwali.

4. Try to use the red colour maximum. You can go for red earthen lamps, flowers, bed sheets and diyas.

5. Start the Diwali Puja by worshipping Lord Ganesha, known as the Vighnaharta and perform aarti on the Shubh Tithi to please Goddess Laxmi.

Inauspicious Customs You Must Avoid During Diwali Puja

1. Don't place the idol of Ganesh Ji, either not seated in the right position or with a right-side trunk in your pooja room.

2. Everybody should abstain from activities like gambling, consuming a non-vegetarian diet and leaving the Puja area unattended.

3. Don't burst the firecrackers during or immediately after the Lakshmi Puja.

4. Avoid flowing garments, especially silk or any material that can catch fire quickly.

It is said that conducting the Diwali pooja rituals with devotion and faith and following all the necessary rules will help you usher in positive energy and prosperity. It is important to follow all the festival traditions properly to avoid any untoward situation cropping up.

