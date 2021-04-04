Happy Easter Monday! The day after Easter Sunday is here and we couldn't be happier. Easter 2021 was celebrated on April 4, the next day aka April 5 i.e. today is set to be observed as Easter Monday after Easter Sunday. In the Western Christian liturgical calendar, it is the second day of Eastertide and in the Byzantine Rite, it is the second day of Bright Week. Many people observe this day as grandly as Easter Sunday and commemorate it as the last day before the works begin and Holidays end. Primarily, Christian groups like Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholics observe the day. Easter Monday is also known as Bright Monday, Renewal Monday, Wet Monday, and Dyngus Day. Easter Monday is observed with various traditions depending on one's customs and practices. Which Days During Holy Week 2021 Should You Be Wishing On? From Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity

Easter Monday 2021 Date and Significance

Easter Monday 2021 is celebrated on April 5 and it primarily, it marks the end of Easter Week which is a remembrance of Jesus' death and resurrection. It is observed by different outdoor processions and some even wake up their siblings or spouses by pouring buckets of water, hence it is also known as Wet Monday. The name Dyngus Day or Dingus Day comes from the polka festival which is observed by the Polish diaspora community, mainly the Polish Americans.

But did you know tha it is believed that on Easter Monday, Christ appeared on Earth after the resurrection. Some say that Jesus stayed on Earth for 40 days after rising from the dead. Bible says that he appeared his disciples after the resurrection. So very similar t to Easter Sunday, Easter Monday is celebrated by Easter eggs games and having a feast. However, the Bible doesn't make mention on Easter Monday and over the years, the day is observed following different customs and practices.

