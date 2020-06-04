Easy Mehndi Designs for Vat Purnima 2020: Traditional Henna Patterns and Quick Tricks to Make Beautiful Vat Savitri Mehendi

Vat Purnima mehndi (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vat Purnima 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, ie June 5. Also known as the Vat Savitri Vrat, tomorrow's observance will be marked by women in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Two weeks ago, Vat Purnima was celebrated in Northern India. The essence of the festival is the same, women keep a fast, worship Goddess Savitri and pray for the longevity of their husbands. It is a day-long fast and women tie a sacred thread around the banyan tree. Some women also apply mehndi for the festive occasion. Since this time, there won't be a puja together due to social distancing norms, you can freely apply easy mehendi designs at home. Don't know what or how to make, let us help you out. In this article, we give you easy and quick mehndi designs, henna patterns and tricks which will barely take any time.

Legend behind this observance states, Savitri managed to save her husband Satyavan from Yama, the God of Death. Thus, on this day, women pray to Savitri and seek blessings for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Most festive celebrations in India have a custom of women applying mehndi too. So ahead of Vat Purnima 2020, we give you simple traditional mehndi designs along with 5-minute henna patterns that you can make today.

Watch Video of 5-Minute Henna Designs:

Video Tutorial of Traditional Indian Henna Designs:

You can check the above mehndi design videos for reference and make beautiful and intricate henna patterns on your hands. Since you are likely to be staying in this festive celebration why not indulge in some beautiful mehndi designs? Wishing all women Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2020!