The annual harvest festival of Onam 2020 is here, and the spirit of festivity has filled the air. Onam 2020 starts from August 22 and will end on September 2. It is a significant festival for Malayali people in and outside Kerala. One of the essential features of Onam is rangolis and pookalams. An elegant mix of rangolis is a wonderful way to celebrate the occasion and showcase creativity. Rangoli and pookalam are decorated and designed with utmost perfection. The designs carry their own uniqueness and add charm to the place once completed impeccably. As we celebrate gear up to celebrate the festival, here we bring you easy rangoli designs for Onam 2020 in videos. These rangoli and pookalam patterns are extremely quick and easy to make that will adorn the centre and each corner of your house.

Rangoli is a decorative theme usually applied on floors using varied forms of flowers and colours and is significant in celebrating festive and auspicious occasions throughout the country. The traditional designs and patterns add a different charm to the festivity. Not only rangoli, in Kerala pookalam, aka flower rangolis are absolutely famous during the festival of Onam. Placing a pookalam and rangoli at the centre of the house throughout the festival with flowers and colours are an essential ritual. So, without any further delay, let us check out the easy ways to make beautiful Onam 2020 rangoli and pookalam designs to add the festive charm in your home. Onam 2020 Main Day Date And Full Schedule: Know Significance of Thiruvonam, Legend of King Mahabali And Celebrations of Kerala's Harvest Festival.

Watch Video: Easy Rangoli Design for Onam

Watch Video: Quick Pookalam Peacock Pattern for Onam

Watch Video: Easy Rangoli Design for Beginners

Watch Video: Latest Pookalam Ideas for Onam

Aren’t they stunning? Rangoli is an art form, and one does not have to have any special skill to master the patterns. With utmost devotion and a little sincerity, you can create a beautiful rangoli and pookalam design for Onam 2020.

