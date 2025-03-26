Ugadi, celebrated as the New Year in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new lunar calendar. This vibrant festival symbolises renewal, prosperity, and hope, with rituals that include cleaning homes, decorating entrances with mango leaves and rangolis, and preparing a special dish called Ugadi Pachadi, which represents the different flavours of life. Devotees visit temples, seek blessings, and listen to the “Panchanga Shravanam,” a traditional reading of the New Year’s astrological predictions, making Ugadi a blend of cultural, spiritual, and festive joy. Ugadi 2025 is on March 30 and to celebrate the festival, we bring you easy rangoli designs, beautiful muggulu with dots, chukki rangoli patterns and dot kolam images to celebrate the Telugu New Year.

Rangoli designs for Ugadi are a vibrant and artistic expression of the festival’s spirit, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and the arrival of a new beginning. These designs often incorporate traditional motifs such as kalash (sacred pots), mango leaves, and flowers, which are considered auspicious and represent prosperity and renewal. Patterns inspired by nature, like sunrises, lotuses, or peacocks, are also common, reflecting the festival’s connection to spring and harvest. As you celebrate Ugadi 2025, here are the videos of beautiful rangoli ideas that can guide you to create enchanting Ugadi rangoli designs at home.

Watch Video of Ugadi Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Muggulu With Dots For Ugadi:

Watch Video of Chukki Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Dot Kolam Design:

Watch Video of Simple Rangoli Patterns For Ugadi:

Bright and festive colours like yellow, green, orange, and red dominate Ugadi rangolis, creating a cheerful and welcoming ambiance. Some designs also include symbols of spirituality, such as diyas or the Om sign, to invoke divine blessings for the new year. Many families create intricate floral rangolis using real flowers like marigolds and roses, which not only enhance the visual appeal but also add a fragrant touch to the celebration.

Creating rangoli during Ugadi is more than just an artistic endeavour; it is a way to invite positivity and good fortune into the home. This tradition often brings families together, fostering unity and shared joy as they collaborate on intricate patterns. Whether simple or elaborate, these designs are a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and hope for the year ahead, making them an integral part of Ugadi celebrations. Wishing everyone Happy Ugadi 2025!

