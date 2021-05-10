Riyadh, May 10: Muslims in Saudi Arabia and Kerala will observe their 29th fast (roza) of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, tomorrow, May 11. After breaking fast post sunset, they will be looking for the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted tomorrow evening, Ramadan will end and Eid 2021 (Eid al-Fitr) will be celebrated on May 12. The sighting of the new moon will also mark the beginning of Shawwal month. Eid 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: No Possibility of Moon Sighting on May 11, Eid al-Fitr Likely on May 13, Says Jeddah Astronomical Association Chief.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a month lasts 29 or 30 days depending upon the moon sighting. On 29th of each month, Muslims look for the new moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins next day. If the moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month starts after that. In Saudi Arabia and Kerala, Ramadan month started on April 13. Therefore, May 11 will be 29th of Ramadan. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

If the new moon is sighted on May 11, Eid 2021 will be celebrated on May 12 in Saudi Arabia and Kerala. If the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Muslims in Saudi Arabia and Kerala will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on May 13.Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent tomorrow.

Saudi Supreme Court Asks Muslims to Look for Crescent Moon on May 11:

#المحكمة_العليا تدعو عموم المسلمين في جميع أنحاء #المملكة إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر شوال لهذا العام 1442 هـ، مساء يوم الثلاثاء التاسع والعشرين من شهر رمضان الجاري.https://t.co/dB7WBTexNY#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 9, 2021

Whoever manages to see the moon with the naked eye or through binoculars has been requested to inform the nearest court and record their testimony there. In India, where Ramzan started on April 14, Eid will fall either on May 13 or May 14.

