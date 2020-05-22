Saudi Arabia has started the preparations to sight crescent and it is expected shortly. If the moon is sighted today, Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23.Check Tweet: Preparations to sight the #Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia. #Ramadan #EidAlFitr



Updates to follow soon, in sha Allah pic.twitter.com/WjoJ9rdkYc— 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 22, 2020 Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be observed as per the moon sighting in South Africa. Muslims in Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Nigeria, Somalia and others are waiting eagerly for the moon to grace the sky.

Muslims in Africa are waiting eagerly for the crescent moon to grace the sky, as it will mark the end of the holy month Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. The sighting of the moon also brings in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 2020 the next day. This year, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated May 23 and May 24, depending on the sighting of the crescent, across the world. In this blog, we will bring you the latest live news updates about Eid Moon 2020 sighting in Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Nigeria, Somalia and other countries of Africa. Know when the Shawwal crescent will appear and Eid al-Fitr 2020 date in the nation, through this live blog. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Live News Updates: Crescent Not Sighted in Turkmenistan, Muslims to Celebrate Eid on May 24.

The festival of Eid is one of the most-awaited festivals among Muslims across the world. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of the holy month Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal month in the Islamic calendar. On this day, people visit the mosques early morning, cook traditional meals, and visit each other’s houses and celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm. However, this year’s celebration is bound to be different because of the pandemic. But the spirit of the festivity remains alive as Muslims are celebrating Eid 2020 at home, with their families.

Stay tuned with this blog, as we bring you the live updates from Africa. Muslims in nations across are awaiting eagerly for the moon sighting to mark the end of Ramzan and begin Shawwal month.