The First Sunday of Advent, also popularly known as Advent Sunday or First Advent Sunday, is the first day of the liturgical year in the Western Christian Churches and the start of the Advent season. The name of the occasion, ‘Advent’, is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning ‘coming’ or ‘arrival’; it is a time of preparation and anticipation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas and, in some traditions, for His Second Coming. The First Sunday of Advent falls four Sundays before Christmas Day. It can fall on any date between November 27 and December 3. In 2024, the First Sunday of Advent will be observed on December 1. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Christmas to New Year's Eve, Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

On the First Sunday of Advent, Christians around the world start lighting their Advent wreaths and praying their Advent daily devotional. People also begin to erect their Christmas tree, light a Christingle, as well as set up Christmas decorations. In this article, let’s know more about Advent Sunday 2024 date and the significance of this annual Christian occasion.

First Sunday of Advent 2024

The First Sunday of Advent 2024 falls on Sunday, December 1.

First Sunday Of Advent Significance

Advent serves as a time for reflection, prayer for Christians worldwide, and preparation for Christmas. The day is celebrated with various traditions and practices that reflect its spiritual significance. Many Christians around the world attend church services on the first Sunday of Advent and may engage in special prayers. A central tradition of Advent is the lighting of the first candle on the Advent Wreath, often called the Candle of Hope or Prophecy Candle. This tradition symbolises the light of Christ entering a dark world.

