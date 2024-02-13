What is better than Valentine’s Day? Galentine’s Day, of course! Valentine’s Day might be synonymous with couples and romance. But for the ones who are single, the holiday might not be as romantic and sweet. Luckily, we do have our besties to celebrate with. Thanks to Leslie Knope, we have the epic Galentine’s Day to celebrate the incredible women in our lives. Our besties, who cheer us up when times are rough, who share some of the best memories with us, who have cried laughing with us and even cried with us, deserve to be them. While you have the décor, food, and outfit for the bash sorted, let’s not forget about the most important ingredient—the music! Here’s a handpicked playlist to ensure your Galentine's Day soirée is a hit. Galentine's Day 2024: Self-Care Kit to Customised Photo Book, 5 Gift Ideas To Celebrate the Day.

1. Best Friend

This song by Saweetie and Doja Cat is the ultimate best friend anthem. It is a Galentine's playlist must-have.

2. Run the World (Girls)

No Galentine’s playlist is complete without this song that celebrates the power of women. It is too iconic to be overlooked.

3. Wannabe

The Spice Girls said it right, “If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends.” Ain’t that right, ladies? This nostalgic addition will surely get everyone in the mood to dance.

4. Girl on Fire

Ah, Yes! My girls and I are on fire, and this song definitely needs to be on our playlist! This song by Alicia Keys is perfect to belt out with your girls!

5. I’ll Be There for You

Hit series Friends made this song by The Rembrandts iconic. This song is a perfect ode to the bonds of friendship.

Whether you're single or taken, here's to wishing you and your gal pals the most fabulous Galentine's Day ever! May it be filled with laughter, cherished memories, and, of course, plenty of great music!

