The ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav is ongoing. Starting with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22, the festival comes to an end with an observance of Anant Chaturdashi on September 1. The last day of the festival sees an immersion of idols of Lord Ganpati into water bodies. This time because of the pandemic and social distancing protocols, people have been urged to carry out the immersion at their homes or in their residential colonies. Even if people have brought in fixed idols, they do an immersion process to mark the end to this festival. If you are wondering why is Bappa always immersed in water at the end of this festival, then we tell you the legend and significance of this ritual. Ganesh Visarjan 2020 Puja Vidhi at Home: Follow These Traditions and Rituals to Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Significance of Ganesh Visarjan

During the visarjan ritual people say slogans inviting Lord Ganesha early into their homes the next year. God Ganesha has to return back to his heavenly abode after paying a visit to devotees home. The principle of immerse Lord Ganesha in water comes from the olden days when clay was used to make these idols. People applied natural herbs like turmeric during the immersion in water. Clay dissolves in water quickly and the herbs were said to help animals to stay nourished. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Date and Significance: From Ganesh Visarjan to Lord Vishnu's Anant Roop, Know Legends, the Rituals and Celebrations of The Hindu Festival.

This ritual is also said to be symbolic of the cycle of birth and death. The visarjan is reminder that nothing is permanent, that any living being born will perish one day. Another meaning to it is the wide sea and oceans represent the infinite and the idol is a soul that seeks salvation. So the soul leaves the mortal body to unite with infinite. Body changes energy but the source of energy remains. So it is always asked to make idols of clay.

While bidding an emotional goodbye, the form of idol is said to be immersed but the divine thought is always present in a person's mind. So, while Ganpati has to return to his abode, he is also by the side of his devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).