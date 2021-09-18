Ganpati Bappa Morya! The Ganpati Mahotsav has started across the country and it is the cheers of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and dhols that are making people happier. Slowly, the time is approaching to bid Ganpati farewell. According to the auspicious time, people do Bappa visarjan. After keeping Bappa in the house for 10 days, Ganpati visarjan aka immersion in water is done on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. This year Ganpati Visarjan will be celebrated on September 19. Sending off Bappa from home is a very emotional moment for the devotees. After welcoming Bappa in the house like a member of the family, sending them off makes the devotees sad. You can make Anant Chaturdashi 2021 memorable by sending greetings and thoughtful quotes to your friends and family. So, here for you we have Anant Chaturdashi 2021 images with greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Ganpati Visarjan slogans, messages and Facebook wishes to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

The last day of Ganesh Festival is celebrated as Ganesh Visarjan since forever along with drumrolls and dancing. It is a tradition that on the day of immersion, the idol of Ganapati is immersed in the river, sea or water. There is an interesting story behind this. It is believed that Shri Ved Vyas ji started narrating the story of Mahabharata to Ganapati ji from the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, this year’s farewell will be low-key but slogans can still be chanted. We bring you Anant Chaturdashi 2021 images with greetings. Check out the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Ganpati Visarjan slogans, messages and Facebook wishes that are perfect for sending across on Anant Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek, Don, Teen, Chaar Ganpati Cha Jay Jaykar! Paach, Saha, Saat, Aath Ganpati Cha Thaat Maat!

WhatsApp Message Reads: 1 Ful, 2 Ful, Ganpati Bappa Beautifull!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Laal Phool Pila Phool, Ganpati Bappa Beautiful

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vatka Ma Chewing Gum Ganpati Bappa Singham

WhatsApp Message Reads:India Aur Saara Sansaar Kare Ganpati Ki Jayjaykaar

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Glass, Doo Glass, Ganpati Che Firstclass!

Ganesh Visarjan 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

We have for you some colourful Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers as WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app. You can download the Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore.

This day is celebrated as Ganesh Visarjan all over India including Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is believed that by observing this fast continuously for 14 years, one attains Vishnu Lok and visarjan plays an important role. Once again a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone!

