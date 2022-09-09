Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated on the last day of the Ganesh Festival and the idol of Ganpati Bappa is immersed on this day. While Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 began on August 31, Wednesday, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 9, Friday. This day is celebrated as a grand Ganesh Visarjan day with devotees carrying out processions and singing and dancing to bid a proper farewell to Ganpati Bappa with the hopes of him returning the following year. Anant Chaturdashi marks the return of Lord Ganesha to Kailash Parvat after blessing his devotees and taking away their difficulties during the auspicious 10-day celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi in many parts of India. To celebrate this day with your loved ones, share these Anant Chaturdashi 2022 slogans, messages, HD wallpapers and images on this day to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa. Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Messages & Funny Slogans: Ganpati Bappa Morya Images, WhatsApp Status, DPs, Quotes & Lord Ganesha Chants To Send on Immersion Day

The last day of Ganeshotsav is also known as Anant Chaudas and it’s also the last day of Ganpati Visarjan. The grand celebrations begin early morning and they often go on till midnight on Anant Chaturdashi. Various rituals are performed on this day to thank Lord Ganesha for all his blessings. The famous Pandals that take out grand processions for Ganpati Visarjan are also accompanied by people chanting slogans to invite Ganpati Bappa back the following year. To join the festivities of Anant Chaturdashi 2022, share these greetings and messages with your friends and family. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, HD Images, Wallpapers and SMS to Share on Ganesh Visarjan

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings and Messages

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings Read: This Anant Chaturdashi, May You Get Rid of All the Troubles and Sorrow. May Your Life Be Filled With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings Read: As We Celebrate the Festival of Ganesh Visarjan, I Wish That Lord Ganesha Is Always There To Shower His Blessings and Love on Us and To Always Keep Us Safe.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings and Messages

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings Read: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi AA. May Lord Ganesha Shower You With His Divine Blessings As He Returns to His Heavenly Abode on the Auspicious Day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings Read: May Lord Ganesha Guide You During All Ups and Downs of Life. Wish You a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings Read: Let Us Commemorate Anant Chaturdashi by Embracing Ganpati’s Blessings and Tying the Ananta Thread on Our Hands for Lord Vishnu.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages To Share on the Last Day of Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Visarjan comes to an official end after inundating the Ganpati idols with water. Devotees ensure that Ganpati Bappa is worshipped and fed well with festive sweets like Modak during the Ganeshotsav festivities before his return to Kailash Parvat. Wishing everyone a very Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).