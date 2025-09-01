Ganesh Visarjan, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, is a moment filled with mixed emotions for devotees of Lord Ganesha, as it is the day people bid farewell to Bappa. The Visarjan day brings a sense of separation, as after days of worship, prayers, and treating Ganpati Bappa like a family member, this moment feels emotional and heavy-hearted. This year, the 10-day Ganesh Visarjan, i.e., Anant Chaturdashi day, falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. If you are looking for some funny and light-hearted Ganpati slogans and sayings, here’s a list of wishes and messages that devotees can chant and bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa. You can send these WhatsApp messages, Ganpati Bappa Morya images, Ganpati HD wallpapers, and Facebook status to your friends and family and celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates: Here Are the Important Timings and Shubh Muhurat for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi lasts for 10 days; the final day of immersion, known as Visarjan, is on Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the 11th day. During the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies holds cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees. As devotees bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa, the day becomes a mix of joy, devotion, and heartfelt emotions. Whether it’s sharing funny slogans, shayari, or HD wallpapers, everyone finds their own way to keep the festive spirit alive. Keep reading for the best messages, quotes and creative wishes for Ganesh Visarjan 2025.

On this day, after hosting and worshipping Lord Ganesha at home or in pandals, families and devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in rivers, lakes, or the sea, symbolising the cycle of creation and dissolution in nature. While the farewell may be difficult, the faith that Bappa will come back the following year brings hope, making Ganesh Visarjan a truly special and emotional celebration for devotees.

