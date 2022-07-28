Happy Gatari Amavasya! The day is celebrated in Maharashtra ahead of the Sawan Maas, when people restrain themselves from having non-vegetarian and tamasic food for a month. Devotees only consume vegetarian food, which includes fruits, vegetables, meals made from sabudana, and milk, among the other sattvic food items. Therefore, Gatari Amavasya or Gatari is celebrated a day before the Shravan month begins. As Sawan 2022 in Maharashtra will start on July 29, Friday, Gatari Amavasya will be celebrated on July 28, Thursday. As you prepare to begin the month-long fast during Shravan, celebrate Gatari with these exciting messages, WhatsApp greetings, wallpapers, quotes & SMS to your relatives and friends. You will find a collection of Gatari Amavasya images, Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 wishes, Gatari Amavasya HD wallpapers, Gatari Amavasya funny jokes and messages to celebrate the day!

Devotees adhere to strict rules and customs when it comes to observing the Shravan Maas with complete devotion. For that, people celebrate Gatari Amavasya on a moonless night before the beginning of Lord Shiva's holy month. They enjoy non-vegetarian food by organising get-togethers and delving into yummy delicacies that include chicken and meat. It's the day when they treat themselves to their favourite non-veg food and drinks, so they don't get to miss them during the religious month of Sawan. People visit each other's houses to enjoy the feast and indulge in drinking to celebrate Gatari with full zeal and tempo. So, celebrate the joyous day with Gatari Amavasya 2022 wishes and HD images that you can send to your close ones. Download these awesome wallpapers and wishes that you can forward and celebrate the festival of Gatari Amavasya. Gatari Amavasya 2022 Songs: From 'De Daru' to 'Humka Peeni Hai', Fun Songs To Play As You Party Before Shravan Month Begins in Maharashtra

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Wishes and HD Images

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Gatari Amavasya 2022 Reads: Kombdi Rassa, Mutton Bhaat, Machchi Aamti Ani Biryanicha Bhaat, Khaun Ghya Sagla Shravan Yaychya Aat. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Gatari Amavasya 2022 Reads: Sukhi Machchi, Mutton Rassa, Sagla Gheun Yanda Gharich Basa. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Gatari Amavasya 2022 Reads: Sukhachi Kirne Yeude Tumchya Ghari, Rooster, Mutton Ani Banva Machchi Curry, Purn Hotil Tyumchya Saglya Ichcha, Gatarichya Tumhala Khup Khup Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Gatari Amavasya 2022 Reads: Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Gatari Amavasya 2022 Reads: Tumha Ani Tumchya Parivarala Gatari Amavasya Chya Khup Khup Potbharun Shubhechcha

As the month of Shravan is observed during the heavy monsoon season, the risk of ailments rises. People avoid eating heavy food items and delicacies to remain healthy throughout. Sawan month is filled with many regional and national festivals when several pujas and rituals are practised. This further decreases the chances of eating tamasic food (including meat, fish, onions, mushrooms, etc.). So, ensure that you eat the most and enjoy Gatari Amavasya with flavourful food and unlimited drinks.

