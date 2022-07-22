Gayatri Amavasya 2022 will be observed on July 28. It is generally observed before the beginning of Sawan month in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, Gatari Amavasya is also observed as Hariyali Amavas, in Andhra Pradesh, it is observed as Chukkala Amavasya and in Karnataka as the Bheemana Amavasya. Gatari celebrations are all about enjoying traditional Maharashtrian cuisines. As you observe Gatari Amavasya 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated the most delicious chicken and mutton recipes that you can try on this day. Five Non-Veg Dishes To Relish Before Shravan Begins in Maharashtra.

Mutton Masala

This recipe for Mutton masala gives you an amazing taste of impeccable spices and herbs from India. Not just the taste, in fact, this dish looks so mesmerizing that everyone would surely love to try this one before heading into the Shravan Maas.

Chicken Changezi

Celebrating Gatari Amavasya 2022, don’t forget to try this Purani Dilli style chicken Changezi recipe. It is extremely delicious and will surely be a part of your other celebrations once you try this.

Maharashtrian Chicken curry

Gatari Amavasya is celebrated majorly in Maharashtra. Therefore, there has to be a traditional recipe that rules the menu during the celebrations. And the given recipe of Maharashtrian Chicken curry is surely going to be the one that’s going to be loved by one and all due to its traditional touch.

Maharashtrian-Style Mutton curry

The given detailed recipe will help you make delicious mutton curry in Maharashtrian style in a very simple way. It is very important that while enjoying the regional festivals, you don’t forget to keep the traditional element alive. This recipe promises the perfect traditional touch to mutton curry as you celebrate Gatari Amavasya 2022.

The Sawan month comes with several culinary restrictions where people have to wait for a month to feast on their favourite non-vegetarian food. Gatari Amavasya is therefore marked by organising a drink and food get-together wherein people enjoy all kinds of meat dishes which they would miss in the upcoming month.

Wishing everyone Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).