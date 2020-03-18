Global Recycling Day 2020 Date: Know Significance and Theme to Promote the Practice of Recycling

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Global Recycling Day 2020: Given the rapid pace at how the natural resources are being used currently, it is not too far away when these resources will last long, say scientists. Hence, the event Global Recycling Day is observed around the world to raise awareness against such issues and promote the concept and practice of recycling. The annual event sees environmentalists and activists from all corners of the world. There’s a lot to know when it comes to recycling and its impact on nature, and planet as a whole. If you, too, are looking for information on Global Recycling Day 2020, its date, significance, and much more, then you have arrived at the right place. Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

Global Recycling Day 2020 Date

The Global Recycling Day 2020 will be celebrated on March 18, which will fall on Wednesday this time around. The first such instance of observing Global Recycling Day took place in 2018 as Global Recycling Foundation.

Global Recycling Day 2020 Theme

Every year, there’s a special theme of the Global Recycling Day event. The official theme for Global Recycling Day 2020 is #RecyclingHeroes. It aims to recognise people, places, and activities that have showcased the importance of recycling and its positive impacts on our planet, and our living broadly.

Global Recycling Day Significance

They say six types of natural resources are most important, i.e. air, water, oil, natural gas, and minerals. All these resources are finite, and they are rapidly running out. That is where the concept of recycling kicks in. Hence, the solution to depleting resources and making the optimum use of the natural resources is recycling, which the Global Recycling Day Foundation terms it as the 7th resource.

Recycling has a lot of benefits. It helps reduce carbon emissions by over 700 million tonnes every year. Over 1.6 million people are employed around the world in the recycling industry. It is said that the yearly contribution of recycling will increase up to $400 billion in the next decade. Recycling contributes to 40% of the world’s raw material needs.

The Global Recycling Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations, work unitedly towards these awareness programmes. There are seminars, workshops and events organised across the globe, highlighting the importance of recycling and its benefits. The programmes help recognise the significance of recycling and its positive impacts on the planet.

As March 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Global Recycling Day 2020’ and hope you contribute your bit in making this place a safer and secure place to live in, with continued efforts of recycling.