Global Recycling Day is an annual event observed on March 18 in several countries worldwide. The international initiative raises awareness about the importance of recycling and encourages people to take action to reduce waste and promote sustainability. Global Recycling Day highlights the positive environmental, economic, and social impacts of recycling. Every year, Global Recycling Day is marked by a unique theme. This year, the Global Recycling Foundation has announced the theme of Global Recycling Day 2024 as ‘Recycling Heroes’. Global Recycling Day: From Old Books to Jeans, 5 Household Items That Can Be Reused Beautifully (Watch Videos).

Global Recycling Day 2024 Date

Global Recycling Day 2024 will be observed on March 18, i.e., Monday.

Global Recycling Day 2024 Theme

The official theme of Global Recycling Day 2024 is ‘Recycling Heroes’. This year’s theme recognises the people, places and activities that showcase the important role recycling plays in contributing to an environmentally stable planet and a greener future that will benefit all.

Global Recycling Day History

The Global Recycling Day was created in 2018 to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of recycling and its role in preserving our precious primary resources and securing the future of our planet. In September 2018, the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) stepped up efforts to recognise Global Recycling Day as an official United Nations (UN) day. Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

Global Recycling Day Significance

Global Recycling Day holds great significance as it inspires individuals and communities to embrace recycling daily. It is a day for the world to unite and put the planet first. We all know that the last decade has been the hottest on record. If we don’t make significant changes in our actions, we will see continued rising global temperatures, the melting of icecaps, continents on fire and rapid deforestation.

The international event emphasises the need for individuals, businesses, and governments to adopt more sustainable practices to minimise waste generation, conserve resources, and protect the planet for future generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).