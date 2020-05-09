Gopal Krishna Gokhale Jayanti 2020: Interesting Facts About The Social Reformer And Mentor to Mahatma Gandhi

Gopal Krishna Gokhale. File Image. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Gopal Krishna Gokhle was a political leader during the Indian Independence Movement. He was associated with the Indian National Congress and the founder of the Servants of India Society. Born on May 9, 1886, Gokhale was known as the mentor of Mahatma Gandhi. He was also a social reformer with a goal to promote non-violence and reform within existing government institutions.

Born in Kotluk village of Guhagar taluka in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, he was counted among the most influential leaders of the Congress. Been among the first generation of Indians to get a college education, he was respected for his intellectual character. On his birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him.

Interesting Facts About Gopal Krishna Gokhle:

Gopal Krishna Gokhle was born in Ratnagiri, Bombay Presidency (now Maharashtra).

He was married to Savitribai in 1880. After her death, he remarried in 1887. His second wife died in 1900.

Reportedly, Gokhale was one of the first Indians to complete a college education.

After his graduation in arts in 184 at the Elphinstone College, Bombay, the social reformer moved to Poona to take up a teaching job at a school.

He was a professor at Fergusson College, Pune and went up to the post of Principal. Later he resigned from his post to join the political field.

Gokhale persuaded a young Mohandas Gandhi to return to India and help the Congress in struggling for India's independence.

He regarded Mahadev Govinda Ranade, a renowned scholar and jurist as his "Guru".

Gopal Krishna Gokhale diffused the idea of self-rule and became the voice of Indians who wanted freedom from the British rule. To inspire nationalists, he founded the Servants of Indian Society. The great soul departed from the world on February 19, 1915.