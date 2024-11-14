Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is one of the most important and sacred festivals in Sikhism. The annual event celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith and its first Guru. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik, corresponding to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, November 15. According to drikpanchang, it will be the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak this year. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak’s birth is celebrated worldwide on the day of Kartik Purnima as per Hindu lunar calendar. Sikh communities across the world observe the day with great reverence, and it is a public holiday in many states in India and countries with significant Sikh populations. The Purnima tithi will begin at 06:19 on November 15 and end at 02:58 on November 16, 2024. In this article, let’s know more about the Gurpurab 2024 date and the significance of this auspicious day also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Date

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, November 15.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Significance

Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, one of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak is highly revered by the Sikh community and hence this day is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.

The festivities in the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus, who were responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. Their birthdays, known as Gurpurab, are occasions for celebration and prayer among the Sikhs. The day of Guru Nanak Jayanti is marked by prayers, processions, and community gatherings that reflect Guru Nanak's teachings of compassion, equality, and devotion to God.

