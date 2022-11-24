The Sikh community observes the martyrdom day of its ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, on November 24 every year. It is believed that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb beheaded Guru Tegh Bahadur in November 1675 after he refused to convert and thus he sacrificed his life to protect his religion and principles. He was also called ‘Hind Di Chadar’ and Sikhs will observe his 347th martyrdom day on November 24 in 2022. People on this day remember the struggle of the ninth Sikh Guru and pay homage to the Guru who believed that every citizen should have a right to religious freedom. He was known for contributing hymns in the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji. On Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day 2022, also called Shaheedi Diwas, here is everything you need to know about the history and significance of this day. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance and Everything To Know About 400th Prakash Parv Celebrating the Birth of the Ninth Sikh Guru.

He was given the name Tegh Bahadur for portraying immense valour against the Mughal army in the Battle of Kartarpur. He was born on April 18, 1621, with the name Tyag Mal. He was known to have protected Kashmiri Pandits at that time when conversions were being forced. Sikhs revere him for everything he stood for and on his Martyrdom Day, people are encouraged to spread the values of love, harmony and compassion. His death anniversary is so vastly commemorated as people recall his sacrifice to protect everyone’s right to practice their religion.

He was known for his selfless service and how he travelled the country to share the teachings of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Ji. He was also known to have set up community kitchens for locals wherever he went and is considered to be an embodiment of humility and someone who never differentiated on the basis of caste, religion or gender.

