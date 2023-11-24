Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2023 will be marked on November 24. This annual commemoration is considered to be a day of mourning the way that the ninth of the ten Gurus of Sikhism - Guru Tegh Bahadur - laid his life. Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, in Delhi, India. On the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Shaheed Diwas), people are sure to capture the life and works of this celebrated leader, Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings and quotes, visit Gurudwara and more. As we observe Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shaheed Diwas 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day and more. Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas Images & HD Wallpapers: Remembering The Ninth Sikh Guru With Quotes and Photos on His Martyrdom Day.

When is Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day?

Every year, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is marked on November 24. It is interesting to note that the official records state that Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621 and laid his life on November 24, 1675. He was brutally beheaded on the orders of Aurangzeb, and ever since, the day has helped people remember and memorialize Guru Tegh Bahadur and his teachings.

Significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

Born in Amritsar, Punjab, India in 1621, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind - the sixth Sikh guru. He was considered to be one of the most fearless and principled leaders. A learned spiritual scholar and a poet whose 115 hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib - Guru Tegh Bahadur was an inspirational leader of Sikhism until his execution.

There are various key teachings from Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and his personal anecdotes and learnings that have made their way into the observance. Sikh holy premises Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi mark the places of execution and cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur. We hope that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day gives you the chance to truly understand the bravery of this warrior and why it was crucial.

