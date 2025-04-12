Hanuman Jayanti 2025 falls on April 12. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman - the noted Hindu deity who is known for his immense dedication to Lord Rama and his significant role in the shaping of Ramayan and the victory of Lord Rama against the demon Ravana. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people often come together as a community and share Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Hanuman Jayanti images and Lord Hanuman HD wallpapers, Happy Hanuman Jayanti greetings, with family and friends to celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav.

It is interesting to note that the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti or the birthday of Lord Hanuman is marked on different dates in different parts of the world. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 is on April 12. Chaitra Purnima is widely accepted as the date of Hanuman Jayanti in North India. Meanwhile, it is marked on the Dashami tithi in Vaisakhi month in the Telugu states, while it is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, during the Margashirsha month in Andhra Pradesh. Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is marked in the month of Margazhi.

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, people often observe a stringent fast, visit dedicated Hanuman temples and make special offerings to appease Lord Hanuman. As we prepare to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2025, share these Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Hanuman Jayanti images and Lord Hanuman HD wallpapers, Happy Hanuman Jayanti greetings, with family and friends.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Hanuman Symbolises Strength, Unparalleled Devotion and Selfless Service. He Is the Greatest Devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You To Be Accompanied With Auspiciousness and Blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish Joy, Harmony, Happiness and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for You and Your Family. Sending Warm Wishes Your Way on Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Actions Be Pure and Selfless. May You Be the Symbol of Strength for Your Family Always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless Your Life With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Wish You All a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman is known for his strength and wit, as well as his dedication to Lord Rama. Devotees of Lord Hanuman seek blessings from the almighty to have a happy and prosperous life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025!

