Happy Aadi Perukku 2020! It is an important Tamil festival that is marked in the monsoon festival. It is a day that pays respects to nature and water sources. Tamils gather around tanks, rivers, lakes or any other water sources and offer flowers. They pray for abundant water supply which is crucial for farming and life sustenance. People also pray to Goddess Parvathi and a divine manifestation of Pachai Annam. Other than these rituals, it is a very common tradition to exchange greetings and messages with one another. Aadi Perukku 2020 images, wishes in Tamil and messages with quotes are being shared on Twitter this morning to pass on greetings of the festival. Aadi Perukku 2020 Date and Significance: Know Celebrations of The Monsoon Festival That Worships Nature and Water Sources.

Aadi Perukku is a unique South Indian festival marked especially in Tamil Nadu. People worship a form of Amman deities, which is the Goddess of Rain. It is marked by the farmer community as respect to water and its bountiful properties. Water is very important for farming and farmers thus pray for a good spell of rain and express gratitude to the water goddess. They pray for a better yield and good farming season in the forthcoming days. Aadi Masam 2020 Date & Significance: Aadi Pirappu History, Aadi Pandigai Recipes and Celebrations of the Monsoon Festival of Tamil Nadu.

Check Some Messages and Tweets for Aadi Perukku:

Aadi Perukku is About Honouring Nature

आदि पेरुक्कू 2020 Aadi Perukku is a Hindu Tamil festival celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi in order to pay tribute to the life-sustaining properties of water. — vijay (@vijay9701) August 2, 2020

Happy Aadi Perukku in Tamil

Happy Aadi Perukku friends pic.twitter.com/8asqVizGR2 — SUDHA SHANMUGAM (@Sudha_Offcl) August 2, 2020

Aadi Perukku Wishes

Explaining the Significance

Significance of the #AadiPerukku celebrations: It was an eye-opener for many that the simple but essential requirement of conducting a germination test for that season’s crop had been woven into the cultural fabric as a celebration. — 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒗 (@devishiv21) August 1, 2020

Wishes in Tamil

These are some of the wishes trending online. Some others have tweeted the importance of marking this festival. People in the south head to river Cauveri and worship her by offering rice and flowers. It is celebrated a little after monsoon begins as by then the water levels rise. Wishing all our readers Happy Aadi Perukku.

