Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in October or November. This year, it will be observed on October 26. Bhai Dooj is a festival similar to Raksha Bandhan. It is also known as Bhai Tika and Bhai Ponta. On this day, brothers give gifts to their sisters. According to Hindu mythology, after slaying the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra who gave him a warm welcome with sweets and flowers. She affectionately applied tika on Krishna’s forehead and thus originated the festival of Bhai Tika or Bhai Dooj. As you celebrate this festival by observing the bond between brothers and sisters, we at LatestLY have curated greetings and wishes that you can download to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters and wish Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Yama Dwitiya 2022 Date and Bhai Dooj Tithi: Know Aparahna Muhurat, Bhratri Dwitiya Customs and Significance.

Celebrating the festival in traditional style, girls and women perform aarti for their brothers and apply tika on their foreheads. The tika ceremony signifies the sister’s sincerest prayers for the long and happy life of their brothers and the brothers later treat them with gifts or cash. Here are beautiful greetings and wishes that you can download to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters and wish Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj to All the Brothers and Sisters. May God Bless Your Relationship With Happiness, Understanding and Lots of Love.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Bhai Dooj, I Wish the Warmth and Love That We Both Share Gets Stronger and Deeper With Each Passing Day of Our Lives. Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Grateful To Have a Wonderful Sibling Like You. Wishing You Lots of Happiness, Success, and Good Health. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Infinite Happiness and Success in Life. Make Your Life Prosperous and Bright! Have a Memorable Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bond We Share Be Blessed by the Almighty Always. May We Keep Sharing Our Good and Bad Times, Our Secrets, Our Joys and Our Sorrows With Each Other. Happy Bhai Dooj.

According to the customs in Haryana and Maharashtra, those who don’t have brothers worship the moon instead. Celebrating the festival traditionally, they apply beautiful mehndi on their hands. The sisters who stay away from their brothers send messages to their brothers to wish them on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone a very Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!

