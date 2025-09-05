Onam, the important holiday of Kerala, is here. This harvest festival, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, commemorates King Mahabali's return to his beloved state. Ten days of Onam are very special, and each day is very important individually. The first day is called Atham. Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam are the days that follow. Since it marks the conclusion of the Onam celebrations, Thiruvonam is the most fortunate day of the ten-day festivities. Thiruvonam 2025 falls on Friday, September 5. Onam 2025 brings joy and togetherness with Thiruvonam celebrations in Kerala. Share Onam greetings, wishes, SMS and festive quotes with loved ones. Download HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and harvest photos to spread happiness and mark the traditional Malayalee festival with colour and cheer.

According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam is observed in the month of Chingam, which occurs between August and September. The festival of Onam also marks the beginning of the standing crop harvest season. The day commemorates the legendary King Mahabali's return to his homeland, and several legends and tales surround the King's journey. People go to temples in the morning on this day, and legend has it that King Mahabali starts getting ready to depart Pathala for Kerala. Thiruvonam 2025 Wishes and Onam Greetings To Share With Family and Friends.

People apply the rice-and-flour batter, which is a customary welcome design in South Indian culture, at their home's entry. The 10-day Onam festivities begin with Atthachamayam, a street parade with traditional music and dancing, funfair floats and elephants dressed in festive garb that parades down the streets. If you cannot meet your friends or relatives to wish them Happy Onam, fret not. On this auspicious occasion of Onam, you can say Happy Onam to your loved ones through social media using these wonderful greeting messages, messages, Facebook wishes, images, WhatsApp greetings, photo SMS, HD wallpapers and quotes.

Thiruvonam and Onam 2025 Celebration Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of King Mahabali Guide You Towards Success, Happiness, and Prosperity. Happy Thiruvonam!

Heartfelt Onam 2025 Wishes To Share With Loved Ones (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Festival, May Your Joy Multiply As You Savour the Unique Flavours of Life, Just Like the Diverse Tastes of the Onam Sadhya.

Traditional Onam Greetings and SMS Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Join the Celebrations As We Honour King Mahabali’s Memory and Indulge in the Flavours of the Traditional Onam Sadhya. Happy Thiruvonam!

Beautiful Onam 2025 HD Images and Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Home Be Filled With Joy, Love, and Peace. Happy Thiruvonam!

Thiruvonam WhatsApp Stickers and Social Media Status (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Bountiful Year Ahead Filled With Good Fortune and Blessings. Sending You Warm Wishes on This Auspicious Day. Happy Thiruvonam!

Inspiring Quotes and Sayings for Onam Festival (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful and Prosperous Thiruvonam Filled With Happiness, Peace, and Togetherness.

Pookalam (flower arrangement), Pulikali (masked tiger dance), Vallamkali (snake boat racing), and other customary arts and activities are included in the celebrations. To celebrate the king's return, a nine-course traditional feast called Onam Sadya is prepared on the eleventh day. The clay pyramids known as Onathappan are submerged in water the following day, and the pookalams are removed.

