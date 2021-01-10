Pongal is around the corner and people have already begun their preparations. The four-day festival is celebrated with grand celebrations in Tamil Nadu every year. It marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun's northward journey for the next six months. Pongal 2021 begins on January 13 and will end on 16. It starts with Bhogi Pongal and ends with Kaanum Pongal. The main day is celebrated as Thai Pongal. People wish each other on the occasion by saying Happy Pongal. They send Pongal messages, wishes greetings to their loved ones. As Pongal 2021 approaches, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, HD Images, Pongal Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to share with your friends, family and relatives.

On the day of the Thai festival, grand celebrations are held. People wake up early in the morning, take bath and visit temples to offer prayers. They make special delicacies at home and visit their family and friends on the occasion. An array of sweet dishes are also prepared on this day. And if due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced situation you cannot meet your loved ones, then you can share these beautiful Happy Pongal HD Images and Wallpapers to share on the occasion.

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Harvest Festival Fill Your Heart With Calm and Healthy Thoughts. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Bounteous Occasion, May Happiness Comes to You in All Abundance. Happy and Prosperous Pongal 2020 to You.

Happy Pongal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us All Join Our Hands To Pray for Happiness and Glory in Our Lives. Happy Prosperous Pongal Valthukkal to You and Your Family.

Happy Pongal Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed This Pongal With Good Health, Success and Happiness. Warm Wishes on Pongal to You.

How to Download Pongal WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send and receive messages and greetings. You can also download Pongal WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share with your loved ones. We wish you all a Happy Pongal!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).