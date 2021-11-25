The most celebrated national holiday of the US is finally here. It’s Thanksgiving! This day is the right time to show people around that they are loved and cared for. Thanksgiving Day 2021 is celebrated on November 25, and we have got a collection of Happy Thanksgiving 2021 greetings, Thanksgiving Day images, Happy Thanksgiving wishes, HD wallpapers, quotes and messages to celebrate the day.

People in the country come out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. They send messages to their friends, family and relatives to wish each other on this big day. We at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of quotes and images that you can send and wish one and all through various social media platforms.

Every year, the US witnesses a complete party mode in the last week of November. Thanksgiving is not just a day’s celebration. People get into the party mode a week before Thanksgiving. They go out shopping to explore the best sales and discounts, attend and host various Thanksgiving parties. Thanksgiving 2021 will be celebrated on November 25, Thursday. As you celebrate and indulge in party mode this Thanksgiving, here are some quotes and images that you can send through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to wish and greet your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving 2021!

Happy Thanksgiving (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Thanksgiving to the People Who Make Me Thankful To Be Me.

Happy Thanksgiving (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Wishbone Snap in Your Favor This Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You the Gift of Faith and the Blessing of Hope This Thanksgiving Day!

Happy Thanksgiving (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Thanksgiving Holiday Be Full of Laughter, Cheer, and Satisfied Tummies!

Thanksgiving Day 2021 Greetings: Send HD Images, Wishes, Quotes & SMS To Celebrate Turkey Day

On this day, members of the family get together for a meal that includes turkey, potato, stuffing squash, corn, green beans, cranberries and pumpkin pie. It’s a time of complete celebration and enjoyment. They present gifts to one other and appreciate their presence in each other’s lives. For the family members who live away, they are wished on this day with messages on various social media platforms. You can select from our wide range of beautiful quotes and images for the day and wish them Happy Thanksgiving 2021 through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).