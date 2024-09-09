Every year, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 in India to mark the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of the country. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India recognised Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language of the Republic of India. A compromise was reached during the drafting of the Constitution of India, on the languages that were to have official status in the Republic of India. The compromise, usually called the Munshi-Ayyangar formula, after drafting committee members K. M. Munshi and N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar, was voted by the Constituent Assembly of India after three years of debate between two opposing camps. Ahead of Hindi Diwas 2024, here, we bring you the history and significance of the day that highlights the importance of Hindi language.

Hindi Diwas 2024 Date

Hindi Diwas 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14.

Hindi Diwas History and Significance

The Munshi-Ayyangar formula declared Hindi to be the ‘official language’ of India's federal government, English to be an associate official language for 15 years during which Hindi's formal lexicon would be developed and the international form of the Hindu–Arabic numerals to be the official numerals. The compromise resolution became articles 343–351 of India's constitution, which went into effect on January 26, 1950.

Hindi Diwas serves as a reminder of the cultural and historical significance of the Hindi language. The day encourages efforts to preserve and promote the language. Hindi Diwas is celebrated with various programs and events across the country, including essay writing, poetry recitations, and speech competitions that highlight the importance of the Hindi language in unifying the diverse linguistic landscape of India. On this day, schools, colleges, and government institutions often hold special events to promote the language and its literature.

