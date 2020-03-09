Holi 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Status and DPs to Mark Rangwali Holi

Happy Holi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the major festivals celebrated in India is Holi and this joyous Festival of Colours, Holi 2020, is almost here. People celebrated Holika Dahan, a day also known as Chhoti Holi where people light a pyre symbolising the end of negativities in one's life. This year Holika Dahan 2020 is celebrated on March 9 (Monday) followed by Rangwali Holi on March 10 (Tuesday). Holi is also known as Dhulandi, Dhuleti and Rangotsav. There are a lot of things that you are surely excited to do to make the Hindu festival of Holi memorable. But sending some messages filled with meaningful words, is what will make the celebration more unique. So, for the vibrant festival of colours, we have accumulated the best Happy Holi 2020 wishes. It is notable here that the Happy Holi 2020 messages and greetings are accurate and absolute handy for you to download, before sending across the festive wishes via Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. We have also provided the direct link to download Happy Holi 2020 WhatsApp stickers from the Playstore App, matching with your SMS, Status and DPs to mark the Rangwali Holi. Know the Legend of Prahlad and Holika Dahan to Mark the Festival of Colours.

Holi – as we all know, is famous by different names, ranging from the festival of colours to the annual spring festival. One of the most loved ways of commemorating this auspicious time is by sharing Happy Holi 2020 wishes and messages, Holi 2020 Images and Wallpapers, WhatsApp DPs, Happy Rangwali Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Below is the beautiful collection of Happy Holi 2020 wishes in English that you can download for free and send it to your near ones to mark the festival of colours. Holi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Holi 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings and Hike Messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Gift You All the Colours of Life, Colours of Joy, Colours of Happiness, Colours of Friendship, Colours of Love and All Other Colours You Want to Paint Your Life In. Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happiness Is the Most Beautiful Color in Life Which I Wish Should Stay Forever With You This Holi. Wish You All a Very Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Splash of Colours Bring Joy Within Your Family. Have a Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Seven Colors of the Rainbow Come Together This Holi and Bless Your Life With Happiness and Joy. Have a Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Little Wish for You on the Auspicious Occasion of Holi, May You Always Be Healthy, Contented and Happy. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Holi!

How to Download Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Holi WhatsApp stickers online for free from the Play Store app. Not only WhatsApp Stickers, but there are also many other ways to send Holi 2020 greetings to family and friends. Click HERE to download Happy Holi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers.

We hope that the above Happy Holi 2020 wishes in English is useful to you on this festive time. Happy Holi!